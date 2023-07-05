Parkland (TSE:PKI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.51

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.51 and traded as high as C$33.01. Parkland shares last traded at C$33.00, with a volume of 331,516 shares traded.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.73 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parkland Co. will post 2.5963808 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.00%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

