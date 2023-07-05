Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

Investment analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSYTF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems Price Performance

Shares of PSYTF stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.