Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

Investment analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on PSYTF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Pason Systems Price Performance
Shares of PSYTF stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.
Pason Systems Company Profile
Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pason Systems
- Is The XLE Primed For A Potential Breakout?
- Next-Gen AI Datacenters Driving Applied Digital Stock up 400%
- 3 (AI) Plays That Could Rocket Higher In Q3
- What Does an Earnings Surprise Mean for American Outdoor Brands?
- EV Makers Deliver Big…What it Means for Their Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.