Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.38

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.38 and traded as high as $81.31. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $79.98, with a volume of 43,569 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.91.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,991.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,991.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,709,204.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

