Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,177 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 1.6 %

ORCL stock opened at $117.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock worth $682,511,547. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

