Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $695,000 Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $26.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

