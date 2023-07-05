Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $759,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

