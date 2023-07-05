Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHB opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.