Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases Shares of 21,055 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,636,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DNP Select Income Fund

In related news, Director Mareile B. Cusack purchased 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,896. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.