Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 375 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.5 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 120.23%.

Insider Activity

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

