Pax Dollar One Day Volume Tops $19.44 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $933.68 million and $19.44 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003265 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006423 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 938,552,716 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

