Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 729,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,380. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

