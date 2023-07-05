Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Pentair alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 382.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 31.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Pentair by 11,828.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 869,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after purchasing an additional 862,516 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Trading Down 1.0 %

PNR opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.