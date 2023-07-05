Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

PEBK traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. 6,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,737. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $104.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.