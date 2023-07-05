Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $199.90

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €199.90 ($217.28) and traded as high as €203.00 ($220.65). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €202.40 ($220.00), with a volume of 450,923 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($239.13) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($260.87) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($216.30) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €206.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €200.11.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.