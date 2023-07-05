Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSX. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.68. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $4,600,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.