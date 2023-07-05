Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.05. 837,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,203. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 145,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.