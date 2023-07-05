Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Free Report)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.98 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30). Approximately 113,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 449,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.28).

Phoenix Copper Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.74. The firm has a market cap of £28.22 million, a PE ratio of -2,300.00 and a beta of 1.79.

About Phoenix Copper

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property. The company also holds 100% interest in the Redcastle property consisting 30 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 600 acres, and Bighorn property consisting 29 unpatented claims covering 580 acres located in Idaho; Red Star project located in Mackay, Idah; and Navarre Creek property covering 2,420 acres located in Custer County, Idaho.

