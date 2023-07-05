Pioneer Wealth Management Group Boosts Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,025 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,090,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 139,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 79,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 64,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 60,197 shares during the last quarter.

NUSC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. 20,248 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

