Pioneer Wealth Management Group Sells 12,256 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,256 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 11.6% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 162,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,033. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

