Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.14

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.14 and traded as low as $35.94. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 3,016 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $215.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.14.

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 24.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 36,358.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

