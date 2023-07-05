Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.71

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 51957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 31,778 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,359,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

