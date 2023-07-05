Polymath (POLY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46,705.76

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Polymath has a total market cap of $112.11 million and approximately $46,705.76 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.55 or 0.00339598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00012825 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.12829374 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $43,603.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

