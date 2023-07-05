Polymesh (POLYX) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $66.45 million and $9.19 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 810,926,089 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 810,696,064.015882 with 682,047,604.591545 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.13243689 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $7,984,733.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

