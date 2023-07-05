Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Short Interest Update

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Pono Capital Two

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Two during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pono Capital Two by 4,705.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Two during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Two during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Two during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Pono Capital Two Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTWO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,292. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. Pono Capital Two has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Pono Capital Two Company Profile

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

