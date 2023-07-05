Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPHI) Raises Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPHI – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6915 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Positive Physicians’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Positive Physicians Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PPHI opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Positive Physicians has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13.

Positive Physicians Company Profile

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Positive Physicians Insurance Company, provides medical malpractice insurance. The company underwrites claims-made, claims-made plus, tail, and occurrence-based medical professional liability coverage for physicians, corporations, medical groups, clinics, and allied healthcare providers.

