PotCoin Achieves Market Cap of $335,693.70 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $335,693.70 and $62.97 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.46 or 0.00339292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012847 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017663 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003303 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,361,920 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

