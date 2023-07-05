PotCoin Market Cap Hits $334,887.58 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $334,887.58 and $54.75 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.81 or 0.00334418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012733 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017757 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,361,920 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

