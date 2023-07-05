Preferred Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

Preferred Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Preferred Bank has a payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $8.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $77.75. The firm has a market cap of $809.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.01. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

