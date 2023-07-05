Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

PMI stock opened at GBX 83.22 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 102.62. Premier Miton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 137.98 ($1.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of £131.41 million, a PE ratio of 2,900.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Premier Miton Group

In related news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.04), for a total value of £22,550 ($28,620.38). Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.