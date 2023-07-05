Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) Shares Down 0.1%

Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL – Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.77. 1,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.80.
Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.