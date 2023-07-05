Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Major Shareholder Sells $382,900.00 in Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Free Report) major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 70,000 shares of Presto Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,968.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rajat Suri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Rajat Suri sold 40,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $208,400.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Rajat Suri sold 50,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $246,500.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Rajat Suri sold 25,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $119,250.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Rajat Suri sold 20,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $94,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Rajat Suri sold 4,241 shares of Presto Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $14,546.63.

Presto Automation Price Performance

Shares of Presto Automation stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. 491,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,479. Presto Automation Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presto Automation

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Presto Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Presto Automation by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Presto Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Presto Automation by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital raised shares of Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Presto Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

See Also

