Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1119 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSC opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $201.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000.

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.