ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Short Interest Update

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,700 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 987,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 380,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of ProAssurance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

ProAssurance Price Performance

PRA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 332,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,027. The company has a market capitalization of $823.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

