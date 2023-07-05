Prom Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $72.32 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $3.96 or 0.00013005 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $72.32 million and $3.02 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,485.81 or 1.00051471 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation.

