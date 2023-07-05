ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $94.38. The company had a trading volume of 193,963 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

