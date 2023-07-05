ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $65.84

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.84, but opened at $68.22. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $67.78, with a volume of 654,370 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,061.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,595.37.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOIL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,402.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 159,690 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth $1,778,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.