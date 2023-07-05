Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 105.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,514 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 2.1% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 658.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 27,856 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period.

JEPI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.94. 1,914,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,470. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

