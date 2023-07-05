Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys 167 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.57. 385,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.