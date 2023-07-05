Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.96. 1,834,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,989. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.