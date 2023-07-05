Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $743,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,034 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $151.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

