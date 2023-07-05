Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 365 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.42. 1,584,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,161,029. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.12.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

