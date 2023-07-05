Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 449 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.9% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.4 %

BAC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,259,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,201,840. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $233.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

