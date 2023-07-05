Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 5,043 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $98.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,532. The firm has a market cap of $143.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.