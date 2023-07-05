Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Carol D. Karp Sells 5,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) insider Carol D. Karp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $340,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Prothena Price Performance

Prothena stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 251,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,621. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Prothena by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Prothena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

