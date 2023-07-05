QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Up 4.2%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.59. 3,042,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,647,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on QS. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 5.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 915,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 68,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $545,272.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,593.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 915,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,369 shares of company stock worth $1,538,077. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,240,000 after buying an additional 533,337 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,553,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after buying an additional 278,485 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,311,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after buying an additional 159,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,035,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after buying an additional 433,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.