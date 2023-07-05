Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading Down 7.4%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 347,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 170,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Down 11.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$110.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

