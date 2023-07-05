QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.00

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9.40 ($0.12), with a volume of 3531066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.65 ($0.14).

QUIZ Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £11.68 million, a P/E ratio of 231.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33.

About QUIZ

(Free Report)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and retails clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 years old females. It operates through standalone stores, concessions in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and the United States, and online partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.