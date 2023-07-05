Radio Caca Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $39.69 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $39.69 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

