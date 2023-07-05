Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $40.39 million and $3.62 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002825 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006663 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

