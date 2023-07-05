Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Update

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Rail Vision Stock Up 12.2 %

NASDAQ:RVSN traded up 0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,502. Rail Vision has a 1 year low of 0.40 and a 1 year high of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.70 and a 200-day moving average of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share for the quarter.

Rail Vision Company Profile

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

